2 held for selling painkillers sans prescription in Alandur

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday arrested two persons who sold painkillers to youngsters without prescription in and around Alandur. Police recovered 523 tablets and 19 syringes from them.

St Thomas Mount prohibition and enforcement wing received a tip off about a duo selling painkiller tablets from a house in Puzhuthivakkam after which searches were conducted.

Police found strips of tablets after which the two were apprehended.

The arrested persons were identified as D Praveen Kumar (25) of Balaji Nagar in Puzhuthivakkam and S Mahesh (32) of Kannadasan Nagar.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.