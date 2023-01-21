Stopped from entering, claims man in letter to city airport manager

CHENNAI: Apparently irked over being prevented from entering the city airport by security officials, an unidentified man sent a bizarre letter to the Chennai airport manager on Friday. Now, the Airport police are hunting for the man, who claimed to be from Kallakurichi.

In the letter that the airport manager by post on Friday, in which the sender, who claimed to be Kannan Reddyiar from Kallakurichi, said security officials did not allow him to enter when he visited the Chennai airport.

From Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, the whole country was his, he said, adding that the airport, too, was his. Hence, nobody had the right to stop him from entering, he said in the letter. Soon, he would visit the airport again, he said, warning of serious consequences if the officials on security duty stopped him again. He even mentioned a mobile phone number in the letter, claiming that it was his number.

The airport manager forwarded the letter to the director, and later a lodged a complaint at the airport police station. The police have registered a case and are investigating.