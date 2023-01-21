Chennai Police gets SKOCH award for Kaaval Karangal programme

CHENNAI: Chennai city police have been awarded with the Skoch Gold award for effectively implementing the 'Kaaval Karangal' programme, which helps in rescuing destitutes and perform last rites to the unclaimed dead bodies with the help of NGOs in the city.

The SKOCH governance award is conferred by an independent organization recognizing projects and institutions, which are making best efforts in the area of digital, financial and social inclusion for the betterment of Indian states

This year, under the category of Police and Safety, the Chennai city police bagged the gold price for their initiative of 'Kaaval Karangal', according to an official release.

Started by the Chennai police in April 2021 as an initiative to help destitute people in the city, the scheme was lauded by Chief Minister M K Stalin during Independence Day celebrations two weeks ago.

According to City police, over 3000 persons were rescued off the streets in the past one year and sent to government shelters or reunited with their families. Several persons were admitted for treatment at the Institute of mental health too. Through the initiative, police along with NGOs also gave a decent burial to more than 1200 persons, whose bodies were unclaimed.