AIADMK holds sudden meeting over OPS contesting in Erode by-polls

The meeting has come to an end and the ministers have decided to go to Kamalalayam - BJP Office and meet the important leaders.

The OPS faction was willing to support the BJP candidate in the by-election if the national party wanted to contest and it is noted that OPS would meet BJP state unit president K Annamalai.

The Tamil Manila Congress on Friday said that the AIADMK will contest in the Erode East constituency by-poll. If reports are to be believed, former minister KV Ramalingam is likely to contest from the seat.

In a statement, GK Vasan said, "AIADMK wanted to contest in the by-elections considering the current political situation and future elections."

"This decision has been taken with the welfare of the people and the welfare of the alliance parties in mind," it said.

It may be noted that AIADMK officials met GK Vasan on Thursday and held discussions regarding the Erode East constituency by-election. The day after the meeting, the TMC party made this announcement.