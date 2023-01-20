Keerapakkam residents still await proper road

Chennai: Residents of Keerapakkam in the southern suburb were unhappy with the panchayat as the officials failed to repair the roads even after the funds were allocated years ago for it.

Instead of repairing the roads, the officials were spraying water on the road twice a day to prevent dust from disturbing the public.

The Keerapakkam village panchayat was located near Guduvanchery. The Main Road there was damaged years ago and the government allocated Rs 1 crore for the renovation of the road. Sources said the road comes under the control of the Kattankulathur panchayat union. Even after the funds were allocated the renovation work did not start and now to prevent dust particles from disturbing the motorists the officials were pouring water on the road using lorries twice a day.

The residents also said that the road was frequented by lorries every day and all of them carry a load of more than 90 tonnes from the crushers. The drivers were drunk so the road was even unsafe for them to walk.

Shankar from the locality said many times we residents have requested the officials to repair the road and take action against the lorry drivers but there was no proper response from them. The residents said the funds were allocated years ago to repair the road, but the officials took no steps even after repeated pleas.

An official said that the old estimated cost was not enough and so now they have prepared a new estimate and submitted it to the government and soon in a couple of months they would get the funds and then the road would be re-laid completely.