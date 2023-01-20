Frustrated engineer hurls petrol bomb outside Guindy Tech park

CHENNAI: Allegedly frustrated over not landing in jobs, a mechanical engineering graduate from Andhra Pradesh who has a work experience of nine years, threw a molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at the entrance of a tech park in Guindy a week ago.

When he attempted the same on Thursday, he was arrested.

The arrested person was identified as V Srinivasu. Preliminary investigations revealed that Srinivasu suspected that his former employer to have blacklisted him after his exit from the company, because of which he was not landing jobs.

Srinivasu had graduated from a private university in Vishakapatnam in 2011 and has been part of the workforce since his graduation. His last employment was with a chemical piping company in Chennai which has its office in a private tech park near Kathipara flyover.

According to police, the office building houses at least six different companies and over 1,500 people work there. Srinivasu had first hurled the petrol bomb during the early hours of January 14.

While no one was injured, a police complaint was filed. On Thursday, around 11 am, the security incharge of the tech park noticed a man loitering suspiciously around the building through the CCTV after which the security personnel apprehended him and alerted the police.

Investigations by St Thomas Mount Police revealed that Srinivasu resigned from the company three months ago and had tried to get an interview in other companies, but was not able to secure a job anywhere.

St Thomas Mount police have arrested Srinivasu and remanded him in judicial custody.