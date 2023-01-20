All schools in Kancheepuram district to function tomorrow

CHENNAI: It has been announced that all schools in Kancheepuram district will function as a full working day tomorrow to compensate holidays announced during monsoon.
As a precaution during the northeast monsoon, the district administration in Kancheepuram district frequently granted holidays to schools and colleges. Since more than 5 days of holidays were given, it was suggested that schools to be held on Saturdays as a compensation.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android