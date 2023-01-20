City

All schools in Kancheepuram district to function tomorrow

As a precaution during the northeast monsoon, the district administration in Kancheepuram district frequently granted holidays to schools and colleges.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: It has been announced that all schools in Kancheepuram district will function as a full working day tomorrow to compensate holidays announced during monsoon.

As a precaution during the northeast monsoon, the district administration in Kancheepuram district frequently granted holidays to schools and colleges. Since more than 5 days of holidays were given, it was suggested that schools to be held on Saturdays as a compensation.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Schools
Kancheepuram district
Schools holiday
Full working day
Kancheepuram schools
Saturday working

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in