19-year-old kills self in front of fighting parents

CHENNAI: Driven to despair by his parents constantly fighting every day which shamed him in front of his neighbours, a 19-year-old died by suicide in front of his parents in Kundrathur.

The youth, Balakrishnan of Manikandan Nagar in Kundrathur, was a second-year B Com student of a private college, said the police. His father Prabakaran (45), is a wage worker.

According to the police, Prabakaran, who is addicted to liquor, would not go to work properly and would often quarrel with his wife. This affected the teenager, as the father and mother used to fight almost every day, that too in front of their neighbours. He was thus ashamed to face them.

The same routine happened on Thursday morning when Prabakaran, who did not go to work, started to quarrel with his wife in front of the house and the neighbours gathered to watch the couple fight. Their son repeatedly tried to stop them fighting, but they did not pay heed to him, police said.

Angry and dejected by it, Balakrishnan ran inside the house and picked up a knife. Telling his parents that he was not able to tolerate the humiliation anymore, he stabbed himself on the chest with it. Police said Balakrishnan fell unconscious in a pool of blood and was rushed to the Chromepet GH in an ambulance. But the doctors there declared him brought dead. The Kundrathur police visited the spot and registered a case. Further inquiry is on.