SC collegium recommends eight names for MHC judges appointment

CHENNAI: The Apex Court has recommended eight names - a combination of judicial officers and advocates to the Union Law and Justice Ministry to appoint the suggested persons as the judges of the chartered high court of Madras.

As per the statement of the Supreme Court, the collegium meeting was conducted on January 17 and a proposal was approved in the meeting to elevate three judicial officers and five advocates to the post of judges in the Madras High Court.

P Vadamalai, R Kalaimathi, and G Thilakavathi are the district judges who have been named for the elevation as the judges of the Madras HC. The collegium has suggested advocates V Lakshmi Narayanan, L C Victoria Gowri, P B Balaji, R Neelakandan, and K K Ramakrishnan for posting as the Madras HC judges.

The top court collegium's November 24, 2022 recommendations to transfer Madras HC Acting CJ T Raja to the Rajasthan HC and the recommendation to shift Justice VM Velumani to the Calcutta HC have not been approved by the center up to date.

The Union Government also has to give its nod to the recommendation of the SC collegium to transfer Justice Battu Devanand of AP HC and Justice D Nagarjun of Telangana HC to the Madras HC.