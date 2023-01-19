Complex heart surgery held at Saveetha

Chennai: A 48-year-old woman with multiple health issues, including multi-vessel disease, a critical blockage in the left anterior descending (LAD) coronary artery, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, osteoporotic sternum, a small left internal mammary artery, small coronary vessels and a scar on the anterior wall from a previous heart attack was rushed to Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences recently and was successfully treated after a surgery.

A team of doctors led by Dr Arun Kumar determined that bypassing the blockages in the LAD and other vessels using the patient’s own internal mammary artery would not be possible due to the patient’s small internal mammary artery and the presence of multiple plaques.

Instead, the surgeon decided to use the saphenous vein as the bypass conduit and performed the surgery off-pump.

The patient was transferred to the post-operative intensive care unit with minimal inotropic support, which indicate that the patient’s heart function is stable and that her condition is stable after the surgery.