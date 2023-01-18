Residents seek resumption of 52D, H51 and small buses

CHENNAI: Chromepet and Tambaram residents have urged the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to reinstate two buses numbered 52D (Chitlapakkam) and H51 extension (Chitlapakkam to Broadway) and also to operate additional S3 small buses to meet high demand.

The residents further urged the transport department to operate the bus number 500A from Chengalpattu to Hasthinapuram in the route covering GH and not the MIT flyover.

Explaining the reason for withdrawing the bus services in the area, P Viswanathan, convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Associations said, “For the cut and cover tunneling work in 2018, the buses, including small bus facilities were withdrawn. MTC withdrew four buses named 52D, S3, S8 and H51 extension in the area, which has high demand.”

Hence, including the regular MTC buses, the residents demand additional small buses in the route. “The MTC withdrew buses 52D and H51 extensions, which were making about 10 trips a day. From September 2021 and continuously after that we began writing to reinstate the buses as it caters to a large population in the area. However, so far, no action has been taken, “said Viswanathan. “The claim that the buses S3 and H51 extension were withdrawn due to poor patronage by the government was false. In fact, there was high demand for these buses in the area,” he pointed out. Though Viswanathan said that the S3 small bus (plying between Chromepet to Madambakkam) was reinstated in November 2022, it could not fulfil the high patronage, as only one small bus was being operated. “There is always a high demand for S3 small buses in the area. Earlier, two S3 small buses made 40 trips. But, now there is only one. Hence we urge MTC to provide an additional small bus,” added Viswanathan.

Another resident speaking about strengthening the public transport system noted, “The motive of the government should be to strengthen public transport system through constant monitoring and revision. This will eventually reduce private vehicles on the road.” Transport department officials could not be reached.