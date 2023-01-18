Rail patrons seek more ticket counters at Chengalpattu

Chengalpattu: Patrons, who frequent the Chengalpattu railway station on a daily basis, have requested the railway authorities to set up additional ticket counters to avoid long queues.

After the Pongal holidays, several people who returned to work and colleges had to wait in serpentine queues for more than two hours at the ticket counter in Chengalpattu railway station on Wednesday causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. With several travellers waiting to take trains that go to and from Chennai to Southern districts via Chengalpattu, the patrons found it cumbersome to wait in line for hours with just two ticket counters that were operating. Following this, the members of public requested for additional ticket counters to avoid waiting for hours to get tickets.