Pongal spl: 2.6L passengers took Chennai Metro on a single day

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a passenger footfall of 2.66 lakh on January 13. While the footfall remained high during the Pongal festival.

As per CMRL press note, on January 13 out of 2.66 lakh passengers, maximum footfall of 21,731 passengers were recorded at Purathchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central metro station, followed by 14,649 passengers travelling from Guindy metro station, 13,607 passengers from Thirumangalam metro station and 12,909 passengers from airport station.

Subsequently, from January 14 till 17, as many as 5.70 lakh passengers travelled through Chennai metro train.