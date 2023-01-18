HC quashes FIR filed against state-level shooter and others

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had quashed an FIR filed against a state-level shooter, gun shooting sportsman, and five others. All of them were booked on charges of attempting to shoot out birds and rabbits at a Valasaivetti Forest village in the Tiruvallur district in 2020.

Justice R N Manjula passed the orders after coming to know that K Sunil Karunakaran and K Ramesh - the first and third accused in the case are professional gun shooters. The duo and other drivers and assistants were also booked under Section 27 Arms Act, 1959 and Section 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 read with 429 of the IPC.

According to the petitioner, when they were returning from Kancheepuram to Pudukkottai, they were stopped by the police and arrested the petitioners. It was said that the Manavala Nagar police inspector got a tip-off that the accused were trying to hunt birds and rabbits.

K Mohanamurali, advocate for the petitioners, the first and third accused are the members of the Pudukkottai Royal Shooters Club. "Sunil is a state-level gun shooter and he has got a lot of certificates to his credit. Ramesh is also a shooting champion. However, the police booked them and it is an act of vengeance done by the rival group by influencing the police.

Recording the submissions, the judge noted that except for the confession given by the petitioners no other reliable materials have been produced. "To make out a case against the petitioners under Section 5 of the Arms Act they must be found in possession of any hunted animals or birds. In the absence of any such materials it cannot be said that the petitioners fired their guns for hunting of any animal," the court observed and quashed the FIR.