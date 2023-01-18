Chennai Police announce traffic diversions for R-Day, rehearsals

CHENNAI: Chennai city police have announced traffic diversions for four days, including the rehearsals for Republic Day celebrations to be held at Kamarajar Salai.

On account of the Republic Day Celebration to be held on January 26 and the rehearsals on January 20, 22 and 24 on Kamarajar Salai, the following traffic arrangements will be made, an official release stated.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue upto War Memorial will be closed for the vehicular traffic from 6.00 am onwards till the celebration is over (Tentatively 09.30 am).

Commercial vehicles plying from Adyar intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R K Mutt Road V K Iyer Road Devanathan Street St Mary’s Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including MTC. Buses, plying from Adyar intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Gandhi Statue Junction to RK Salai, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

MTC Bus (Route No. 21G ) plying from Luz Junction intending to proceed towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Point ,Roypettah Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai and to reach Broadway.

MTC Buses (Route No. 12G & 45B ) plying from Luz Junction intending to proceed towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Nilgiris, Music Academy, TTK Road, GRH, Roypettah Tower Clock, GP road, Anna Salai to reach temporary bus stand near Chinthadripet Railway Station.

No Vehicle will be allowed beyond Dr.Natesan Road -Avvai Shanmugam Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ice House Junction.

No Vehicle will be allowed beyond Dr. Besant Road -Dr. Kamarajar Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted at Ice House Junction.

No Vehicle will be allowed beyond Bharathi Salai -Bells Road Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.

No Vehicle will be allowed beyond Wallajah Road -Bells Road Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.

The Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Chinthadripet Railway Station.

Vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner intending to proceed towards Adyar will be diverted at RBI Subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram. These vehicles will use Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GRH, Royapettah road, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Dr.Natesan Road, Karaneeswarar Pakoda Street, Santhome High Road to reach Adyar.

No vehicle will be allowed from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial, the release stated.