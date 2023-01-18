Air quality level in city improves after Bhogi

CHENNAI: The air quality level has improved after Bhogi (January 14) in city. By and large, they were within the permissible limits, and recorded at a satisfactory level.

Compared to the last five years, the toxicity has decreased drastically to PM 10, stated Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) official. Along with the civic body authorities, the board continues to create awareness about celebrating smoke-free festivals in the city.

“Air quality level was at a satisfactory level – between 51 and 100 microgram/m3. However, on Bhogi, from 5 am to 7 am, all monitoring stations in the city recorded a slight increase in the air quality index (AQI) due to burning of old household items. It crossed 100 microgram/m3 in both PM 2.5 and 10. However, air quality was badly affected in the city only during these two hours,” said a senior official with TNPCB.

On Bhogi, the AQI in Royapuram and Ennore recorded 165 microgram/m3 and 156 microgram/m3 respectively. Followed by Manali with 147 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 143 microgram/m3, and Perungudi 130 microgram/m3.

On January 17, air quality improved across the city. The PM 2.5 was within the permissible limit except Alandur which recorded 107 microgram/m3. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Arumbakkam recorded 62 microgram/m3, Perungudi and Royapuram 50 microgram/m3 each, Velachery 39 microgram/m3, Gandhi Nagar in Ennore 62 microgram/m3, and Kodugaiyur 25 microgram/m3 – all of which fell to mere satisfactory levels.

“Compared to AQI in the last five years, air quality level had reduced drastically under PM 10, and in PM 2.5, it had also decreased and fallen to moderate levels. Additionally, to ensure a smoke-free city, we create awareness through social media and schools,” stated the official.

He pointed out that even the GCC and the city police department are taking efforts to educate people. “But only a few understand the situation and follow guidelines issued by the government. And our aim is to make the city pollution-free zone,” he stated.