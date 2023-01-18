4 arrested for bid to kill man after brawl at bar

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested 4 people on attempt-to-murder charges after they had allegedly attacked a man with beer bottles near Taramani.

The victim, S Manikandan (32) of Kallukuttai near Perungudi, had visited a bar in Taramani with a friend on Sunday (January 15).

At the bar, an argument broke out between Manikandan and another group after which Manikandan left the bar. He had been walking back home with his friend, when the group followed him and rounded him up at Bharathi Nagar in Taramani and attacked him with broken beer bottles.

Manikandan’s friend also suffered minor injuries when he tried to stop the group from attacking his friend, police said.

Manikandan suffered injuries on his head and was rescued by residents who moved him to a hospital. Based on his complaint, Taramani Police registered a case and arrested 4 people — Gokulnath (27), Kishore Kumar (28), Jagadish (19) and Jegan (23) — all residents of Velachery.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. Search is on for two more suspects.