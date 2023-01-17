Republic Day: Traffic diversion in Kamarajar Salai for 4 days

CHENNAI: City Traffic Police Department have announced traffic diversions near Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday on account of the preparation of Republic Day celebration.

In this regard, a press release issued by the Traffic Police Department stated:

- Our "Republic Day" celebration is going to be celebrated on 26.01.2023 near Worker Statue on Kamarajar Salai. In view of this, the following transport arrangements have been made for the above 4 days from January 26, including the days leading up to Republic Day rehearsals on January 20, 22, and 24.

- No vehicles will be permitted on Kamarajar Salai between the Gandhi Statue and the War Memorial on the aforementioned days from 6 am till the conclusion of the event.

- Goods and commercial vehicles plying towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai from Adyar can travel via Greenways Road Junction to RK Madam Road, Iyer Road, Devanathan Road, St Mary's Road, Ramakrishna Math Road, Luss Junction, Luss Church Road, Karpakampal Nagar, Sivasamy Road, Anna Road.

- Other vehicles (including city buses) heading towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai from Adayar area will be diverted towards Radhakrishnan Road at Gandhi Statue junction. Broadway can be reached via Royapettah One Point, Royapettah Hospital, Royapettah Clock Tower, General Peters Road, Annasalai.

- From Mylapore Junction via Sivasamy Road towards Gandhisil City Bus Route No. 21G will be diverted towards Royapettah Highway and they can reach Broadway via Royapettah Flyover, Royapettah Highway, Royapettah clock tower, General Pater's Road, Annasalai.

- In a similar manner, bus routes 45B and 12G from Mylapore junction to Anna Sadukkam city can be reached via Sivasamy Road, Nilgiris Junction, Music Academy, Royapettah Hospital, Royapettah Clock Tower, General Pater's Road, Annasalai, Chintadaripettai Railway Station, and a temporary bus stop.

- Vehicles coming towards Kamarajar Salai via Dr. Natesan Road and Avvai Shanmugam Road Junction will be diverted towards Ice House.

- Vehicles coming from Dr. Besant Road towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted towards Ice House at Besant Road Roundabout.

- Vehicles coming towards Kamarajar Salai at Bharati Road and Bells Road junction will be diverted towards Bells Road at Bharati Road and Bells Road junction. Vehicles coming towards Labor Statue at Walaja Road and Bells Road junction will be diverted via Bells Road.

- Bus stop near Anna Square will be temporarily shifted near Chintadripet railway station. All vehicles going from Barimuna towards Adyar via Rajaji Road and Kamarajar Salai will be diverted to Reserve Bank Subway via Raja Annamalai Mandal to Walaja Point, Annasalai, Annachilai, JP Road, Rayapetta Manigundu, Adyar can be reached via West Ghat Road, GRH Rayapetta One Point, Natesan Road, Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Santhome Road. Vehicles will not be allowed from Walaja Point and Anna Road Junction towards the War Memorial.