HCL Foundation to train govt ITI students

HCL Foundation entered into a partnership with the Commissionerate of Employment and Training, Chennai, to introduce new-age courses in four Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Chennai and flagged off the ‘Skill Rath,’ a mini- ITI van that will visit all the regions of the Chennai city to promote technical education and enrolment in ITIs.

The programme is expected to cover 5,000 students in the first year and increase the intake to 10,000 in the subsequent years across Chennai, with a special focus on getting more girls into the vocational education ecosystem.

The foundation also organised the second edition of Yuva Mela in the presence of Dr Nidhi Pundhir, vice president, Global CSR, HCL Foundation and K Veera Raghva Rao (IAS), Commissioner, Commissionerate of Employment and Training, GoTN on the occasion of National Youth Day.