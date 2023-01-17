City

Che Guevara's daughter visits Chennai, to be feted by CPM state unit

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI(M) state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others.
Che Guevara's daughter was accorded a warm welcome at the airport
Che Guevara's daughter was accorded a warm welcome at the airportPTI
PTI

CHENNAI: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday to attend events organised by the state unit of the CPI(M).

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI(M) state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others.

According to the CPI(M), Aleida, who arrived here from Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to attend a party meeting on Tuesday and will participate in a public reception on Wednesday.

The public event will be attended by, among others DMK MP Kanimozhi and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan. Aleida's daughter Estefania Guevara will also be felicitated at the event.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DMK MP Kanimozhi
CPI(M)
Che Guevara
Aleida Guevara
CPM state unit
G Balakrishnan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in