Attack with beer bottle; Four held on attempt to murder charges

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested four persons on attempt to murder charges after they allegedly attacked a man with beer bottles after an argument at a bar near Taramani.

The victim, S Manikandan (32) of Kallukuttai near Perungudi visited a bar in Taramani with a friend on Sunday (January 15).

At the bar, an argument broke out between Manikandan and another group after which Manikandan left the bar.

He was walking back home with his friend when the group trailed him and rounded him up at Bharathi Nagar in Taramani and started attacking him with broken beer bottles. Manikandan’s friend also suffered minor injuries when he tried to stop the group from attacking his friend, police said.

Manikandan suffered injuries on his head and was rescued by locals who moved him to a hospital.

Based on his complaint, Taramani Police registered a case and arrested four persons - Gokulnath (27), Kishore Kumar (28), Jagadish (19) and Jegan (23)- all residents of Velachery.

Search is on for two other suspects. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.