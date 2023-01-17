A star shines at a literary event

CHENNAI: Seeing a young film actor at a public event is not common. Generally, due to their busy schedule, many would prefer to stick with just their film promotional events and audio launches.

Nevertheless, actor Priya Bhavani Shankar (Thiruchitrambalam fame) had attended the launch of 13 books written by poet Manushyaputhiran. While most people who shared the dais had a literature background, Priya was the only one to come from the film industry.

At the event, everyone was eagerly awaiting Priya’s speech, and the former journalist-anchor-turned-actor did not disappoint. She did not merely deliver a customary speech, but she highlighted and read out several poems from Manushyaputhran’s book. Though actors like Nandita Das, Revathi, and Rohini Molleti have been actively participating in literary events, Priya is a new entry to this club.

After the demise of ace Tamil writer Ki Ra aka Ki Rajanarayanan, Priya’s condolence message expressed her remarkable reading habits. It’s rare to see young actors – men and women – participating in modern literary events, and that come fully prepared.

This is a heartening move, as it could encourage the younger generation to participate in art and literature events, read books and follow authors with rationalist ideas. The impact of a visual medium like cinema can never be underestimated even today, despite a plethora of OTT platforms and app-based entertainment.