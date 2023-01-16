City

Man held for beating senior citizen to death

Public spotted an elderly man lying unconscious on the sidewalk along the Vadapalani 100 Feet Road and alerted the authorities. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The city police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old man for beating an elderly homeless man to death at Vadapalani.

Vadapalani Police secured the body and sent it to a GH for post-mortem. The deceased was identified as Vedharaj. Police investigations revealed that Vedharaj used to visit his daughter’s residence every fortnight and lived on the platform. He did odd jobs, investigations revealed.

The deceased had a fight with S Rajkumar, also a homeless person. During an argument, Rajkumar had attacked the elderly man with a wooden log and fled the scene.

