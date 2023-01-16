Garbage mess on Meenakshi St irks Perambur residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Meenakshi Street in Perambur complain that garbage is being dumped behind a Corporation Girls High School in the locality. Residents throw waste on streets and the conservancy workers ignore the pile up. Four accidents are reported due to the pile up in the area. So, people urge the civic body authorities to ensure that residential areas stay litter free.

“Earlier, there were dust bins and transfer point near the school, where the local residents and those who pass along the road throw away garbage and that school road becomes messy. Though, the sanitary workers clear the place and collect garbage from door to door, residents every day still keep littering the road,” said Raghukumar C, a civic activist in the locality.

After relentlessly following up with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials, the residents managed to remove the transfer point and the bins near the school a couple of weeks ago. The situation was fine for a few days. However, people have started throwing garbage and debris in the open space behind the school again.

“The students and teachers has in the past complained that they found it very difficult during lunch time due to the stench of rotten food dumped near the premises. During the monsoon, the situation gets worse when garbage clearance is disrupted for several days,” said R Murali, a resident of Perambur.

With the help of the local body authorities, residents and activists put up banners at this spot not to dump garbage. However, people do not seem to care. “We urge the civic body authorities to ensure the residential areas, especially near schools, places of worship and hospitals remain as litter free zones. They should take strict action against those who dump garbage on the streets,” added Raghukumar.

The zonal corporation official did not respond to the calls by DT Next even after multiple attempts.