Exotic species recovered at Chennai airport

"The recovered wildlife species have been deported to Bangkok by FD-154 on 12.01.23 under the deportation order issued by the Department of Animal Quarantine and Certification Services," the customs official said. Further investigation is under progress.

Earlier on Sunday, Customs officials at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of 29,950 Euros from a passenger about to board a flight, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the Air Intelligent Unit (AIU) of the customs department checked a male passenger who was about to board a Kuala Lumpur-bound Scoot Airlines via Singapore owing to suspicion on January 14. They found 29,950 Euros equivalent to Rs 25.8 lakh in Indian currency.

According to officials, during the search, the foreign currency was found concealed in hand luggage.

