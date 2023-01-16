Days after birthday, toddler drowns at home

CHENNAI: A couple of days after celebrating his first birthday, a one-year-old child died after he accidentally tripped into a bucket of water at his residence in Viru-gambakkam on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as A Ilamaran. His mother Devaki is a homemaker and father Arunkumar runs a store and is an office-bearer of traders’ association in Virugambakkam.

Police said that the mother was working in the kitchen while other family mem-bers were watching television when the child crawled into the bathroom.

Police investigations revealed that on Saturday night, family members realised that the child was missing and searched for him. He was found lying unconscious inside a bucket.

Family members rushed the child to a private hospital, where the doctors exam-ined and declared him brought dead on arrival. Virugambakkkam police have reg-istered a case and further investigations are on.