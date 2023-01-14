Weak EB pole keeps Morpakkam villagers in constant fear

CHENNAI: The villagers of Morpakkam in Maduranthagam wanted the authorities to replace a depleted electric pole in the transformer in the village.

Morpakkam villagers said that the electric pole attached to a transformer is in a bad condition and it may fall anytime. The transformer is the main power source in their village and maintains the power supply for more than 150 houses and a few farmlands and mills in the village.

The villagers are afraid that the transformer would break and fall anytime endangering the lives of the villagers. The villagers said that many times, they have asked the officials to replace the poles but there is no proper response from them.

During the monsoon, when it rains, the villagers completely avoid the road on which the transformer is installed and would take the alternate route as the transformer might fall on them. Siva from the village said that the next day after Cyclone Mandous the villagers did not even visit the PDS shop that is situated near the transformer for fear it may break and fall on them. The villagers even conducted a special pooja in the temple to thank the god for saving them from the transformer during the cyclone.

When contacted, an official from the TNEB said that there is a shortage of poles and they have requested for new poles. Once they get them, the electric poles will be repaired soon and it’s their first priority.

It may be noted that Tangedco recently passed orders to its field staff to ensure that the low lying transformers and damaged EB poles were removed ahead of monsoon.