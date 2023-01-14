Pongal special buses: 4 lakh people have travelled so far

CHENNAI: The Transport Department has announced that 3.94 lakh people have travelled in 6,796 special buses operated from Chennai. So far 1.78 lakh people have booked to travel by Pongal special buses.

According to the Transport Department, 2,100 daily buses and 2,010 special buses will depart from Chennai today.

On the occasion of Pongal, special buses are being operated by the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation from Chennai to enable the public to travel to their hometowns without any difficulty or hindrance.