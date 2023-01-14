Chennaittes celebrate Bhogi marking beginning of Pongal: Check pics

CHENNAI: Bhogi is a part of Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu where useless household articles are put in the bonfire. Pongal is a festival that marks the end of the winters and the beginning of the harvest season.
In Chennai's Mylapore, people celebrated Boghi by lighting the 'Bhogi Manta' or a bonfire while the children beat the drums.
Due to environment concern, the Tamil Nadu government has asked the public not to burn plastics and tires, most have agreed and didn't burning plastics and tires.
However, other parts of the state, including Chennai, were shrouded in fog and smoke from burning old items.
In many parts of Chennai, the air quality index (AQI) has breached 100, and there is a possibility of a further increase. As of 6 a.m., Alandur had 155, Perungudi 113, Kodungaiyur 94, Manali 87, Arumbakkam 86, Velachery 84, and Royapuram 82.
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials have appealed to people to avoid burning waste materials such as old rubber products, plastics, tyres, tubes, etc.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android