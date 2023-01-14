Chennai AQI on Bhogi is moderate, pollutants within standards: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chennai on Bhogi was moderate with reasonably good visibility and no disruption in flight operations, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

Due to low humidity, moderate temperature and moderate wind speed ensured the visibility, Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said quoting a report of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

"The overall status of gaseous pollutant viz., Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) at all 15 stations are found to be well within the prescribed standards of 80 µg/m3 (for 24 hours average) on both pre-Bhogi and on Bhogi day," he said.

The TNPCB conducted the AQI for 24 hours on pre-Bhogi and on Bhogi day at all the 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation to monitor the ambient air quality in the city limits.

On Bhogi, the Particulate Matter (PM2.5) level was in the range of 50-113 µg/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 60 µg/m3 (24 hours average) and Particulate Matter (PM10) was in the range of 148-203 µg/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 100 µg/m3 (24 hours average).

Based on the AQI, the minimum value observed is 135 (moderate) in Anna Nagar locality and maximum AQI value is 277 (poor) at Valasaravakkam here.

Meyyanathan claimed that the awareness programme of the TNPCB, other government departments and NGOs, led to a considerable reduction in burning of waste materials like rubber tyres, tubes, plastics etc., by the public and this was observed during the night patrolling.

The bonfires lit by residents in the presence of high humidity and low temperature cause smog which lead to various health hazards besides disrupt visibility and put motorists in great hardship and affect flight operations during early morning hours, a release from the TNPCB said.