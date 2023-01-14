All roads lead to hell. Let’s fix them

However, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified damaged roads, and not been re-laid for over five years. More than 8,000 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1,020 crore will be re-laid in the city under the corporation limit. The phase one work is expected to begin by end of January.

The civic body authorities carried out road patch works across the city even before the onset of northeast monsoon 2022. Unlike the regular patch works done previously, they have implemented jet-patch works in Chennai. “Earlier, workers cut the portion into a square and then filled it with raw materials. Now, the jet-patch work is an automated pothole filling machine; this was only used in Pune previously. And now we’ve been using this to make city pothole free roads,” stated Chief Engineer (General) S Rajendiran, GCC.