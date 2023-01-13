Woman kills husband, stages drama, arrested
CHENNAI: Police arrested Vinothini (37) for allegedly killing her husband Velmurugan (40) in Virugambakkam and lying that he had died due to an accidental fall.
On Wednesday, Vinothini admitted Velmurugan to KMC Hospital by saying that he fell after consuming alcohol. Since he was dead on arrival, the medical team at the hospital alerted the Virugambakkam police team, who rushed to hospital.
During observation, they saw two external injuries on Velmurugan’s stomach. This prompted the police to suspect that a crime had been committed and start a detailed investigation.
When questioned, Vinothini told police that Velmurugan was an alcoholic. She said that on Monday, he had come home drunk and fallen into a dirty pit. Vinodhini has helped him to clean up.
Velmurugan later urinated in his bed which led to a fight between the two. In a fit of anger, she allegedly stabbed her husband. Though he was injured, Velmurugan failed to go to hospital.
On Wednesday afternoon, Velmurugan became unconscious at home. So, his wife took him and admitted him to KMC, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Vinothini was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android