Residents, activists protest bad roads in Chromepet, Sembakkam

CHENNAI: Members of public and civic activists in Sembakkam on Thursday staged a protest by lying on the road in Chromepet demanding better roads. In the 39th ward in Thirumalai Nagar, the culvert in the junction was damaged and there are many potholes. These have led to several accidents, but the Tambaram corporation is yet to repair the culvert. Recently, a car got stuck in the culvert and it took many hours to lift it. Residents claimed that the situation is similar in many places, especially in Chromepet, Pallavaram, Pammal, Anagaputhur, Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur. In a similar way, elderly people who gathered in Chromepet protested by lying down on the main road and raised slogans against the corporation for repairing damaged roads and culverts in area.