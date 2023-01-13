MHC directs police to file status report on case against Thiruma

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Velachery police to file a status report within three weeks in an FIR filed against VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan MP and others for allegedly attempting to murder a man.

Justice G Chandrasekharan issued the direction while hearing the petition filed by Vedha Arun Nagarajan of Nandambakkam, who said when he went to VCK’s Velachery office along with his wife and child in 2011, they were assaulted by one Veerappan and others. He lodged a complaint with the Nandambakkam police, which was transferred to Velachery police station for jurisdictional reasons. “Though the FIR was filed under IPC sections 147, 148, 341, 324, 354, 379, and 307, the final report was not filed for the past 11 years,” he submitted, adding that despite several requests, the Velachery police kept the FIR without any progress.

Recording the submission, the judge directed the Velachery police to file a status report of the FIR filed against Thirumavalavan and others. The matter has been adjourned for three weeks.

The petitioner said he went to VCK office to meet Thirumavalavan. But they were stopped and attacked by 10 persons, who also robbed jewels worth Rs 2 lakh, he alleged.

He filed the petition seeking the High Court to invoke its power under Section 482 of CrPC, otherwise he would be put to irreparable loss and mental agony.