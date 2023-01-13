GCC cleans beaches, plans crowd control measures for Pongal
CHENNAI: Thousands of people gather to celebrate Pongal festival on the city beaches, and the amount of waste generated increases every year.
So, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to deploy additional sanitary workers on the 3 beaches in the city to intensify cleaning during the holidays.
Authorities have advised the public to avoid littering public places and use cloth bags for a plastic-free city.
“The beaches will be more crowded during Pongal holidays especially between January 16 and 17. We decided to increase manpower and intensify cleaning at beaches at Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur. Other beaches in Akkarai and Pallavakkam are less crowded. Since the public will litter more on the seashore, we’ve planned to collect waste there,” explained N Mahesan, chief engineer (SWM) and town planning.
At Marina Beach, 100 sanitary workers will be deployed. The remaining beaches will have fewer workers to collect the solid waste. Also, the civic body authorities will place additional 50 dustbins (wet and dry waste) in all beaches.
“We insist shops near the beaches have two dustbins – biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Also, if any shopkeepers are spotted using plastic bags, they’d be seized. To make Chennai a plastic-free city, people are advised to bring their own cloth bags,” stated Mahesan.
Residents have been advised to give away waste materials instead of burning for Bhogi. At least 89 metric tonnes (MT) of used materials such as tyres, plastic, and rubber tubes were collected in the last 5 days (Jan 8-11) from all 15 zones.
According to the GCC data, 89 MT waste materials were given by the residents in the city. Of which, Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1) has collected the highest amounts of used materials with 13 MT, which will be burnt on Bhogi (January 13 and 14). Followed by Royapuram zone which gave 10 MT waste items to the corporation sanitary workers. And the lowest amount was in Valasaravakkam zone with 0.4 MT.
Mahesan mentioned that the collected materials will be sent to Resource Recovery Centre (RRC) for segregation and recycling. The items unfit for recycling would be sent to the incinerator plant, without harming the environment.
Despite such initiatives, people would still burn out things on Bhogi as part of tradition. Authorities will inspect and seize items harmful for the environment.
