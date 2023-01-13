GCC cleans beaches, plans crowd control measures for Pongal

According to the GCC data, 89 MT waste materials were given by the residents in the city. Of which, Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1) has collected the highest amounts of used materials with 13 MT, which will be burnt on Bhogi (January 13 and 14). Followed by Royapuram zone which gave 10 MT waste items to the corporation sanitary workers. And the lowest amount was in Valasaravakkam zone with 0.4 MT.