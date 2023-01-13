Corpn intensifies measures to prevent mosquito breeding in Chennai

CHENNAI: Though there is no spurt in vector-borne diseases in Chennai, after the northeast monsoon rain stopped there is an increase in mosquito breeding.

To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, intensive measures have been taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). As many as 200 hand sprayers and six drone machines to control mosquitoes were distributed by Local Administration Minister KN Nehru, Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments minister PK Sekar Babu, and Health Minister Ma Subramanian at Ripon Building on Friday.

To ensure there is no mosquito breeding in canals and further intensify the mosquito eradication work in all 15 zones. The local body has distributed 200 new fogging machines for all the wards in the city, each machine costs Rs 17 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. And Rs 81 lakh was spent on drones.

At least 3,312 temporary and permanent workers were engaged in mosquito control across the city. In order to control mosquito breeding, the civic body authorities carried out fumigation work in slum areas and densely populated areas daily through 68 vehicle-mounted large fogging machines, 240 hand fogging machines, and 8 small machines, an official release stated.

Also, 224 hand sprayers, battery-operated hand sprayers, and 120 power sprayers have been used with mosquito repellent for the initial control of mosquitoes in water bodies.

In addition, 20,000 new bins (green and blue) have been distributed to the areas under the Corporation limit. At present, there are 5,551 battery-operated vehicles with 44,234 bins to dispose of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Based on the feedback from the public and sanitary workers, the capacity of the bins has been modified now.

Chennai Mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumar, GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, K Dhanasekaran, head of accounts committee, Dr Shanthakumari of Public health, M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Regional deputy commissioner (North zone), and other senior officials were part of the event.