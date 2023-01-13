Corn kernel stuck in lung removed

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old Chennai man who got a corn kernel into his trachea which got lodged in the lungs was rushed to a private hospital nearby his residence and was referred to Rela Hospital. On bronchoscopy examination, a piece of corn of approximately 3 cm in size in the right lung (Right lower lobe basal segment) was confirmed.

A team of experts spearheaded by Dr Benhur Joel Shadrach, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, decided to perform a Bronchoscopic removal of a foreign body using a Zero Tip Retrieval Basket. The patient was given IV sedation (sleeping dose) bronchoscope was passed through the mouth into the lungs.

The retrieval basket was passed through the working channel of the bronchoscope. The corn was looped around by the basket and removed in 2 pieces. Post procedure he completely recovered and got discharged on the same day.