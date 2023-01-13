Central govt to provide Z-category security for Annamalai

CHENNAI: Intelligence agencies received a tip-off that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai was receiving threats from Maoists and religious extremists. Following this, the Union government on Friday decided to upgrade the security for him from Y-category to Z-category, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
With this, more than 20 commandos will provide security to the State BJP leader on a rotational basis.
