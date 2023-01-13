City

Central govt to provide Z-category security for Annamalai

With this, more than 20 commandos will provide security to the State BJP president K Annamalai on a rotational basis.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Intelligence agencies received a tip-off that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai was receiving threats from Maoists and religious extremists. Following this, the Union government on Friday decided to upgrade the security for him from Y-category to Z-category, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

With this, more than 20 commandos will provide security to the State BJP leader on a rotational basis.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Central govt
K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP
Annamalai
BJP state president K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP President
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai
Intelligence agencies
BJP leader Annamalai
BJP Annamalai
BJP state leader K Annamalai
BJP chief K Annamalai
Z-category security
Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai
K Annamalai security
commandos

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in