Bessy sands ranked cleanest beach in Chennai
CHENNAI: The Besant Nagar beach is ranked first among the clean beaches in the city and is followed by Thiruvanmiyur and Marina, revealed a study by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
The study has ranked the beaches based on many factors such as shop bins, mass cleaning, and toilet cleanliness. As per the data released by the GCC, the Besant Nagar beach tops the table with 98.6 points while Thiruvanmiyur is second with 95 points and Marina is third with 92.9 points. The Neelangarai beach sits at the bottom with only 62.12 points.
All the 336 shops in the Besant Nagar beach have two waste bins while only 2,300 out of the 2,500 shops in the Marina Beach have two bins. Though cleaning is being done at all the beaches by the corporation workers daily, there is accumulation of garbage at the Tiruvottiyur, Palavakkam, Neelangarai, and Akkarai beaches.
All beaches except Akkarai have toilets and the study also claims that the toilets in the other beaches are clean and well maintained. Since people spend a good amount of time at beaches, it is essential that a toilet is constructed in Akkarai.
When contacted, the principal secretary and commissioner of the GCC, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, said, “The Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Marina and Tiruvottiyur beaches have been included in the ranking. We have instructed the zonal officers to add the Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches to the ranking and keep them clean.”
He added, “To ensure the beaches are clean, we are asking the shops not to use plastic items. Steps will be taken against the concerned shops [which use plastic]. Also, we have instructed the workers to clean the beaches then and there, to make sure they are clean.”
However, the environmental activists said that the beaches have by and large been polluted. Instead of focusing on cleaning the shore, the government should create awareness among the people, they said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android