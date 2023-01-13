Assam Rifles tops in overall tally at All India police shooting contest

CHENNAI: Assam Rifles topped the overall medal tally followed by TN police and CRPF in the 23rd All India police shooting championship that concluded on Thursday.

In the individual category, BSF’s Ranjith H bagged the first place, Santhosh Kumar of AP police won the second place and Hetram of Rajasthan police came third.

In carbine gun category, Rajasthan State police came first, while the CRPF secured second spot. Among the states, TN came first, followed by Rajasthan and Odisha.

A total of 700 shooters from 13 states, UT and para-military forces, participated in the competition which was held in Othivakkam at Chengalpattu from Monday onwards. Winners received medals from DGP and head of TN police force, C Sylendra Babu.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to give away trophies and medals for best performers on Friday at an event in the city.