Absconding SSI nabbed from WB, arrested on rape charges

CHENNAI: Tambaram police arrested a 55-year-old Special Sub Inspector (SSI) for allegedly raping and cheating a 37-year-old woman who had earlier won a beauty pageant. The official was suspended last February after a case was registered.
Officials said the SSI, Andrew Caldwell, got acquainted with the victim, a social worker, during a sapling planting event. She told him that a contractor allegedly cheated her by not beginning construction on her land after taking money from her.
“The woman’s parents, too, passed away. Caldwell, who became close with the woman, told her that he would help ward off the evil spirits and kept her under house arrest for over a month to perform prayers,” an official said.
He allegedly lied to her that he was only 40 years, and had physical relationship with her on the promise of marrying her by the end of 2021, police investigations revealed. After gaining her trust, Caldwell allegedly grabbed several properties and valuables from her. When she threatened to go to police, Caldwell allegedly blackmailed her saying he would share her morphed images online.
Pallikaranai police registered a case against Caldwell for offences including rape and three others for breach of trust and cheating last February. He went into hiding in Kolkata and was secured by a special team on Friday.
CoP places MKB Nagar inspector under suspension
CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal placed MKB Nagar Inspector Ambedkar under suspension for not taking proactive action against a gang that went on a rampage causing public nuisance and attacking public in Vyasarpadi and Kodungaiyur two days ago. The gang went on an attacking spree in BV colony, Shastri Nagar and Erukancheri High Road area in broad daylight, damaging vehicles. Public ran for cover, as the gang armed with deadly weapons and sticks damaged three cars, four minivans and three shops and also stole from the shop. Loganathan (32) of Vyasarpadi, Naveen (24) of Pulianthope, Gopi (48) of MKB Nagar Imran Khan (32) and his wife Gayathri (28) were injured in the attack. MKB Nagar police have launched a hunt for gang members Dileep, Abi, Kalai, Aravindha, Vasanth, Kishore, Sanjay and Sridhar. Four persons have been arrested, police said.
