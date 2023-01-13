Absconding SSI nabbed from WB, arrested on rape charges

CHENNAI: Tambaram police arrested a 55-year-old Special Sub Inspector (SSI) for allegedly raping and cheating a 37-year-old woman who had earlier won a beauty pageant. The official was suspended last February after a case was registered.

Officials said the SSI, Andrew Caldwell, got acquainted with the victim, a social worker, during a sapling planting event. She told him that a contractor allegedly cheated her by not beginning construction on her land after taking money from her.

“The woman’s parents, too, passed away. Caldwell, who became close with the woman, told her that he would help ward off the evil spirits and kept her under house arrest for over a month to perform prayers,” an official said.

He allegedly lied to her that he was only 40 years, and had physical relationship with her on the promise of marrying her by the end of 2021, police investigations revealed. After gaining her trust, Caldwell allegedly grabbed several properties and valuables from her. When she threatened to go to police, Caldwell allegedly blackmailed her saying he would share her morphed images online.

Pallikaranai police registered a case against Caldwell for offences including rape and three others for breach of trust and cheating last February. He went into hiding in Kolkata and was secured by a special team on Friday.