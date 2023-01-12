MHC designates 62 advocates including PP Jinnah as senior counsels

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notification designating 62 lawyers including Special Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah and Additional Advocate General J Ravindran as senior counsels of the court.

After framing the rules for designating senior advocates in 2020, the HC has issued the first list of senior counsels now. The new list was shortlisted by Acting Chief Justice T Raja. Interviews were conducted and then the final list of the senior counsels was approved by the full court of the Madras HC.

While releasing the list of senior counsels, the HC also issued some restrictions restraining the senior advocates from taking the case briefs straight from the petitioners.

According to the HC, the senior counsels should only get associated with the other lawyers on record and they should not seek any adjournments during the hearing.

Apart from the PP and AAG, several notable advocates i.e., N Chandrasekaran, N Jothi, AV Somasundaram, S Natarajan, TSR Venkataramana, S Vijayakumar, K Ravi, VS Jayakumar, KR Tamizh Mani, CT Mohan, KM Ramesh, K Balasundaram, PL Narayanan, Krishna Srinivasan, K Srinivasan, Jayesh B Dolia, MV Venkataseshan, and N Ananthapadmanabhan, R Rajarathinam, V Raghavachari, PVS Giridhar, and C Arul Vadivel alias Sekar.

The court also noted that SR Rajagopal, NA Nissar Ahmed, A Abdul Hameed, AK Sriram, R Parthasarathy, Abdul Saleem, and Srinath Sridevan were designated as senior counsels.