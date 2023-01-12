Massive protest held demanding removal of Paranur toll plaza
CHENGALPATTU: A massive protest by various state associations was held near the Paranur toll booth next to Chengalpattu on Wednesday against the toll charges that have been levied by the central government for nearly two decades.
Tamil Nadu Merchants Association president Vikramaraja, State Lorry Owners Association president Dhanraj, Construction and Agriculture Federation Association president Ponkumar, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association president PR Pandian, Indian Real Estate president Kannan and others participated in the protest and raised slogans against the toll charges.
The protesters claimed that though the roads were laid nearly 20 years ago and the expenditure for it has been fully collected through toll fees, the central government is operating without any transparency in the matter. They also alleged that despite several requests from the state government to remove the Paranur toll plaza, the central government has refused to do so.
Speaking at the protest, State Lorry Owners Association president Dhanraj said that placing a tollbooth within 60 kms is a gross violation and that they would not follow it.
