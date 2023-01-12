Install lights on Pallavaram radial road: Residents
CHENNAI: Residents in and around Aishwarya Nagar in Chrompet and commuters are urging the Tambaram Corporation to install street lights at the junction between Pallavaram taluk office and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road to avoid untoward incidents.
Several residents pointed out at happenings of minor accidents and possible threat to women and children, during late evenings and night hours due to lack of streetlights in the area.
Speaking to DT Next, the commuters also urged for installing regulating traffic lights and manning of the Vels University signal, as traffic congestion in the area is causing a hurdle to commuters every day.
L Dharanidaran, secretary of Aishwarya Nagar Resident Welfare Association said, “Almost 5 years ago, the Pallavaram Municipality installed a solar light at the stretch (junction between taluk office and radial road). But, within a year, the light became faulty and officials did not attend to it despite complaints.”
Subsequently, Dharanidaran pointed out that almost 3 years ago, the municipality laid a pavement along Putheri (lake), without erecting any streetlights to help public movement.
“The residents around the area use the pavement for evening walks and hanging out. Additionally, nearly 75 per cent of people in the nearby locality take the stretch (along the lake) to commute every day. But, despite petitioning the then Pallavaram Municipal Commissioner, no action has been taken,” rued Dharanidaran.
Meanwhile, another resident pointed out that an elderly couple riding in a two-wheeler met with an accident by hitting a stray pig crossing the road, due to lack of visibility.
David Manohar, a resident of Chrompet, pointed out the incident where he witnessed a man harassing a young girl walking on the stretch. Though David reported the incident to Chitlapakkam police, no action was taken to safeguard the location.
“As the road is unilluminated, it becomes easy for anti-social elements to indulge in illegal activities. Despite, several verbal and written complaints and reminders, no action was taken by the Tambaram Corporation officials whatsoever,” added David.
Tambaram Corporation officials did not respond when contacted.
