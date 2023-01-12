CMRL extends metro service with additional trains on Jan 13,14 & 18

CHENNAI: Owing to the Pongal festival and to accommodate passengers travelling to their hometowns, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the rail service with additional trains on January 13,14 and 18.

As per CMRL press note, on the 13th and 14th, the peak hours metro train services with a 5-minute headway (time interval between trains) has been extended to 10 pm, instead of the previous 8 pm.

Additionally, on these days (January 13 and 14), the last metro train service from all terminals has been extended till midnight 12 am, instead of the previous 11 pm.

While on January 18, the metro train service is set to begin as early as 4 am rather than 5 am, the press note added.

Hence, CMRL has urged passengers to plan accordingly on these dates.