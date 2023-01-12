Airport Customs’ 2022 haul: 205 kg gold, 28 kg narcotics
CHENNAI: The Customs team at Chennai airport seized more than 205 kg gold valued at Rs 94.22 crore and 27.665 kg narcotics valued at Rs 14.02 crore in 2022 and arrested 104 people for smuggling. The officials also seized foreign currencies worth Rs 10.978 crore and arrested 7 people in 81 cases.
In most of the cases, gold was being smuggled from Dubai, Sharjah and other Gulf countries, the Customs said in an official statement on Thursday. It also seized drugs like cocaine, methaqualone, heroin, ganja and MDMA in 12 cases, and arrested 12 people.
The smuggling of exotic species of wildlife like albino porcupine, white-lipped chested tamarin monkey, keucustic sugar glider, se brazza monkey, king snakes, ball pythons and aldabra tortoises were detected, and the animals were deported and five people were arrested.
The Customs also seized diamonds and other precious stones valued at Rs 1.269 crore in five cases and one person was arrested. Many cases of smuggling of cigarettes and electronics were detected and goods worth Rs 3.90 crore were seized.
The numbers increased when compared with the previous year. Sources said customs officials seized gold worth Rs 70.12 crore in 2021, which increased to 94.22 crore last year. Similarly, the seizure of narcotics increased to Rs 14 crore from Rs 11 crore, and to Rs 10.98 crore from Rs 9 crore in the case of foreign currencies.
Meanwhile, officials seized gold and electronics worth Rs 43.15 lakh and arrested a 32-year-old man from Chennai who came on a flight from Dubai via Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. The officials seized 27 gold plug pins of 24K purity weighing 809 gram concealed inside laptop adaptors. Six refurbished laptops and 57 mobile phones were also found in his luggage.
