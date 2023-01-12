50 km of Kosasthalaiyar to be restored by CRRT
CHENNAI: Around 50 km of Kosasthalaiyar River, which is the worst-affected by industrial pollution in north Chennai, is all set for a makeover as the Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) has decided to take up restoration and prepare a detailed project report (DPR).
As per a document, the river will be restored between Sekkanjeri Check Dam near Karanodai Bridge to Railway Bridge crossing Ennore Creek. The goal is to abate pollution and ensure water quality. The project will remove encroachments along the river and protect it from future encroachment. It’ll be implemented using funding assistance from Asian Development Bank.
Under the project, the CRRT will maintain flood-carrying capacity of the river, create river front development within urbanised areas, study the existing infrastructure and infrastructure gap, and analyse present and future demands for sewerage networks. It’d also include storm water drains, solid waste management, abatement of non-point source of pollution, used-water discharge requirements and quantity of water discharged along the river course.
Non-point source pollution comes from oil, pet waste, pesticide, herbicide, fertiliser, road salt, bacteria, sediment, and any other contaminant that ends up on the ground naturally or from human activity. While Adyar and Cooum rivers are polluted by sewage discharge, Kosasthalaiyar River faces serious pollution by industrial effluent near the creek.
The study will include details about the number of industrial units in the area and situated along the river to indicate grossly polluting units. Number of such units, quantity and quality of solid waste disposed by them will also be studied.
“The project aims to increase ecosystems and ideally convert damaged freshwater ecosystems into sustainable ones, while protecting downstream and coastal ecosystems. It’d also lead to development of waterfront along the urban areas. The government has planned on major initiatives to resolve and further develop the waterways for better living standards. And hence, there’s a need to undertake preventive measures to stop pollutants from discharging into the river,” the document said.
Coastline usage details, tidal incursion and mangroves, sand bar formation, past dredging activities including extent and depth, details of constructed groynes, Coastal Zone Management Plan will also be studied. On the other hand, the Chennai Corporation is taking up integrated storm water drain work in Kosasthalaiyar Basin and eco-restoration of Kadapakkam Lake in Manali.
