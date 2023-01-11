Monetising a jolly good ride while crying ‘victim’
CHENNAI: A bike trip to Ladakh must be on the bucket list of most college students in the country. If you’re still in college, do it soon at your parents’ expense, because one never knows where the fuel price will reach if you keep procrastinating it to later years.
Advent in technology, however, seems to have found a solution for this, as bikers can also now be moto vloggers, a pursuit which apparently generates revenue through YouTube and other social media (no IT raids yet).
While moto vloggers are popular in the State, there is one moto vlogger who seems to have had his fair share of run-ins with the police and media.
His ‘fiery’ speeches after being detained by the police made him a natural interview target for the many YouTube channels, who thrive on such influencers. In one such interview, he was upset that his ride from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir was not covered by the media, but when he made controversial statements, he was being targeted.
In the future, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he latches on to causes like AIDS or ‘Saving Soil’ to his rides like most bikers do. An exercise that’s termed therapeutic or soul-searching had they undertaken that trip while still in college, now finds a purpose attached to it as bikers age.
If only burning ‘fossil fuel’ can be a changemaker.
