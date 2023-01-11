Intruding buildings to be removed? Airport officials issue notice

CHENNAI: Several houses in the Kancheepuram District Kolapakkam Panchayat areas were already served a notice by airport authorities that they would be acquiring some houses here for the purpose of expansion of the Chennai airport premises.

At present, the authorities have issued notices to reduce the height of 146 houses under the Kolapakkam panchayat, saying that the intruding height of the houses in one area is obstructing the landing of planes.

The notice specifically states that the height of each house should be reduced to 5 meters from 9 meters according to the location. In opposition to this, a resolution was passed under the chairmanship of Kolapakkam Panchayat Council President Malathi Yesupatham in opposition to the airport authorities who insisted on reducing the height of residences in Kolapakkam Panchayat.

Apart from that, it is also stated that the residences should not be acquired for the expansion purpose and a clearance from ATC should be issued on the same.

Further, it is informed that they are going to meet the airport authorities in person and submit a petition. The residents also questioned why should they reduce the height of the residences when a new airport is being constructed at Parandur. Significantly, the house of the Panchayat Council Chairman is also included in the notice given to reduce the height of 146 houses.

The residents also questioned, how will the airport officials provide compensation to the affected people and also added that if they continue to threaten the residents, they will engage themselves in various protests.