DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI:

Philips Scholarship Programme 2022-23

Philips invites applications from students who are pursuing MBBS, BDS, Nursing, B.Pharm, BAMS, BHMS or any healthcarerelated courses. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker families to pursue their education in the healthcare field

Eligibility: Students pursuing courses such as MBBS, BDS, Nursing, B.Pharm, BAMS, BHMS or any healthcare-related courses (any year) are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 70% marks in the Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 6,00,000 from all sources Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2023 Application mode:

Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/

PSP14

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2022-23

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country with an undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies, become successful professionals and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to lift themselves and their communities up and contributing towards India’s future socio-economic development

Eligibility: z Students must be enrolled in 1st-year full-time UG degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute

z Must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

z The annual household income should be less than Rs 15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than Rs 2,50,000) z Open for resident Indian citizens only

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree Last Date to Apply: 14-02-2023

Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS6

Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2022-23

The scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society

Eligibility: z Students who are enrolled in the first-year of postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence Mathematics and Computing Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Renewable and New Energy

Material Science & Engineering

Life Science

z Must have secured 500 to 1,000 in the GATE examination or scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE] z Open for resident Indian citizen

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 14-02-2023

Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS7

